eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.62.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. eHealth has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

