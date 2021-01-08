Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.67

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $18.10. Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 1,687,655 shares.

ELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

