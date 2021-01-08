ELM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,420,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Alphabet by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $23.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,797.83. 1,771,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,760.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,597.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,803.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

