ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 144,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

