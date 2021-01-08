ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $85,861,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

NYSE DE traded down $5.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $300.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

