ELM Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 478,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after buying an additional 168,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 600,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,393. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

