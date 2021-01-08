ELM Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.