Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

ELOX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 47,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,859. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

