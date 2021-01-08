Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Achieves $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

