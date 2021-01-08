Elrond Market Cap Hits $598.22 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $35.95 or 0.00089803 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. During the last week, Elrond has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $598.22 million and $88.05 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00105346 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00222097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,967,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,639,098 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

