Emercoin Price Tops $0.0574 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $31,890.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,779,143 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

