Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

