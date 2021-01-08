Emily Yang Sells 1,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $168,042.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

