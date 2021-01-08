Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $163.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.24 million to $163.80 million. Employers reported sales of $192.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $683.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $684.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.09 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE EIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. 121,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $967.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Employers by 414.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 38.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Employers by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

