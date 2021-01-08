Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.88.

ENTA opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $919.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $61.21.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $564,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

