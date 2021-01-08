Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Trading Down 7.4%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.63. 2,000,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,040,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

