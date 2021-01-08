Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Director Bradford Cooke Sells 18,600 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,960. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.05 million and a P/E ratio of -24.13. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

