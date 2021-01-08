Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$6.13. 1,285,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.30 million and a P/E ratio of -24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.81. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.43.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

