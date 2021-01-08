Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK opened at $5.38 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.