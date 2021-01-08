Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $7.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.14% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 239,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,475. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

