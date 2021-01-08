Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

