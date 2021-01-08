Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) were down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 8,343,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,268,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.20 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

