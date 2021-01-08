Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WATT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,207. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock worth $95,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

