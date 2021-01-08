Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 355,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 154,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.