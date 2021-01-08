EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.20. Approximately 181,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 127,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

