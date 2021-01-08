EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 6.2% Higher

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnQuest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company has a market cap of $271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.