Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.65

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.65 and last traded at $208.10, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

