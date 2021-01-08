Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ENGMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,617. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

