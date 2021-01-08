Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Envista from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -265.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Envista by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

