Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.10. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 239,704 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of £88.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.91.

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Company Profile

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

