EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

EOG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,134. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 159,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

