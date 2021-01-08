EOS Price Tops $3.09 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $5.80 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,002,096 coins and its circulating supply is 939,302,084 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

