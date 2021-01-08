eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $93,625.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 9% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $941,921.30 and $93,625.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.