Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX traded up $14.60 on Wednesday, reaching $693.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,676. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 879.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

