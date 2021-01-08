Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $64,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $16,664,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

