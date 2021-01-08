Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of ALXO opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $188,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

