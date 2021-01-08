Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

