Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

