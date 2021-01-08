Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.71.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $1,094,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,538.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

