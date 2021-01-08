Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $104.35 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.