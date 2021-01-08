Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.70 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.