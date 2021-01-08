Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 6,860 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total transaction of $1,718,567.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $270.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.