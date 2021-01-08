Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,569. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $834.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

