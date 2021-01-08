Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

