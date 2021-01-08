ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 22,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 9,154 call options.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MJ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000.

