Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $205,634.65 and approximately $16,416.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.45 or 0.03003779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 172.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,682,389 coins and its circulating supply is 177,652,976 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

