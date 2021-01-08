Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,921 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ETSY opened at $170.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $80,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.