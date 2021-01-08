Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERRFY shares. AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

ERRFY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 82,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,747. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

