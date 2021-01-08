Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Euronav stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after acquiring an additional 430,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

