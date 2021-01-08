Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.58. 186,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after buying an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

